Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 2,079 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IQV traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 634,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.
In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,328 shares of company stock worth $117,603,065. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
