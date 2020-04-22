Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 2,079 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE IQV traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 634,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,328 shares of company stock worth $117,603,065. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.