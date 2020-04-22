Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 21,885,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,832,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

