Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires New Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 3,742,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,117. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

