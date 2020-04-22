Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Total were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Total by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after buying an additional 1,867,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $44,466,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 2,635,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,059. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,740,549 shares of company stock worth $14,511,391 and sold 1,588,601 shares worth $13,642,937.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

