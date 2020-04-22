Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 751,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

