Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 4,332,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,921. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

