Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 405 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,798 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

