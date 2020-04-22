Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American Express by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 5,126,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

