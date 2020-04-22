Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned about 0.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 53.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.38.

Shares of RNR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. The company had a trading volume of 317,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

