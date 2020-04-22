Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

