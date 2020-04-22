Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.22 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $14.70 on Wednesday, hitting $263.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,457. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average of $264.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.