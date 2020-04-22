Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 5,681,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,722. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

