Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. 11,345,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,208. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

