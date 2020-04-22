Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $8.62 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. 1,190,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

