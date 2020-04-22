Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $9.89 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NYSE:NEE traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.17. 2,939,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,325. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.