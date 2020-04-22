Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $2.98 Million in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. 1,067,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,542. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

