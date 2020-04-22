Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,152. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

