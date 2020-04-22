Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Msci by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Msci by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Msci by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.62. 640,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.81. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.