Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 6,659,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 770.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,415 shares of company stock worth $64,512,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

