Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 27,912,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,820,309. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

