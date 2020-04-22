Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.06. 7,192,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

