Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.86. The company had a trading volume of 780,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average is $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

