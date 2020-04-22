Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 115 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.64. 416,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,417. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.