Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,219 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Steris accounts for 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned 0.08% of Steris worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Steris by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE STE traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $150.88. 393,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

