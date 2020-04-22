Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,871 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned approximately 0.08% of CDK Global worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CDK Global by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 393,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 812,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,371. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

