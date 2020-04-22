Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 5,845 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,867,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,352. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

