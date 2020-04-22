Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 624 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.77. 2,228,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,050. The firm has a market cap of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.