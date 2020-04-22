Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 7,756 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.00. 842,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

