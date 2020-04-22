Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.15. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 21,957 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

