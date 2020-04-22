Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.15. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 21,957 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit