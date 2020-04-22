Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 222.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.