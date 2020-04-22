Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG traded up $46.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,263.21. 2,080,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. The firm has a market cap of $870.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,197.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,316.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

