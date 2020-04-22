Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $11.56 on Wednesday, hitting $256.91. 5,064,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

