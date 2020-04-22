Moreno Evelyn V Invests $3.24 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded up $10.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,094. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

