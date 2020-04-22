MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.39

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.39 and traded as low as $25.74. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 326,482 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

