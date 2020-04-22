MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

MVC Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MVC Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

NYSE MVC opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.