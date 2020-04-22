NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD stock opened at GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Wednesday. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a twelve month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.88.

About NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

