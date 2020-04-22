New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $1.79. New Home shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 116,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $222.14 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Home by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Home by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in New Home in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Home by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

