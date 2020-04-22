NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.02. NIO shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 9,312,302 shares trading hands.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Get NIO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.