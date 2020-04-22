Noah Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,385% compared to the average daily volume of 282 call options.

NOAH stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 7,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,755. Noah has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Noah by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 86,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Noah by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

