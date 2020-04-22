Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $29.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBLX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE NBLX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 930,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

