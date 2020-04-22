Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.19. Noble shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 80,791 shares trading hands.

NE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.85.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Noble by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

