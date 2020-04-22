Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.36. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 17,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.66.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.