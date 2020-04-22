Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $58,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,808.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.