Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.45. Opsens shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

