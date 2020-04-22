Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.67. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 5,411 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

