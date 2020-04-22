Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,050,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

