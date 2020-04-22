PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 982,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.