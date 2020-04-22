PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 982,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Dividend History for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit