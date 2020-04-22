PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 1,220,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,858. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.