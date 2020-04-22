Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.35. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $718,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.