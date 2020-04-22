Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PKBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Parke Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Parke Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

PKBK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 20,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $401,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

